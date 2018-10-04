Wrapping the work week up in Jacksonville with pleasant not perfect weather

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Mark Collins (our science and technology meteorologist) put this together yesterday, talking about our slight cool down this morning...

A major cold front is not arriving and you won’t even get a break in the heat during the day, but if you are an early riser you may feel a bit of fall in the air across the greater Jacksonville area. For a few short hours over the next few mornings, temperatures are expected to dip into the mid to upper 60s.

Most likely locations will be west of I-95 for upper-60s with mid-60s blanketing parts of interior Florida and Georgia. It was the first week of June, nearly three months ago, when we last saw a couple nights dip to around 66 degrees.After a month in September when every day topped above average, the dry air setting in will help lower nightly lows to a typical October threshold.

Jacksonville’s typical average low temperature on Oct. 1 is 66, and that drops to 55 by the end of the month. Heat and humidity has been anything but average during September, a chart-topping hottest average ranking for Jacksonville. The cities average nighttime low typically dips below 70 by Sept. 18, according to NOAA’s NOWData average over the past 30 years.

Enjoy a taste of Autumn now and expect to feel more consistent cool by the end of the October.

Pleasantly warm

Drier conditions won't be just for today, but right on through Saturday. Only a brief shower being pushed onshore with the sea breeze will dampen anyone and these should be light and brief at most.

Next week, will bring the likelihood of a nor'easter with the complete package, winds to 30 mph along the coast, potentially heavy rains, heavy surf and some beach erosion. No one day stands out, but we will need to monitor the tropics as I strongly foresee something troublesome at some point for someone along the Gulf Coast.

Back to today, temperatures are definitely not as hot, as the onshore winds up to 20 mph will keep things cooler. Today through the end of the work week will see afternoon highs approach the upper 80s, but not much more...

Morning lows, potentially in the upper 60s in the inland cool spots...

Tropics update: Leslie will become a hurricane later today and is in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean. This system will continue to send waves in every direction across the entire Atlantic Ocean over the next week. Surf will run 3-5 feet through next week.

Rip current risk will be very high starting this weekend and through much of the next 10 days.

Surf Forecast suggests that a nor'easter will pump up the waves for the beaches...

10-day forecast

Quick Forecast:

6 a.m. - 71° Mostly Sunny, 10% chance of showers

8 a.m. - 76° Mostly Sunny, 10% chance of showers

10 a.m. - 80° Mostly Sunny, 10% chance of showers

12 p.m. - 85° Mostly Sunny, 10% chance of showers

Sunrise: 7:22 am

Sunset: 7:10 pm

