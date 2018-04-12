YMCA postpones Healthy Kids Day event due to weather

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Sunday's forecast looks stormy with the potential for a few severe storms. A cold front will push through Southeastern Georgia and Northeastern Florida during the afternoon and evening hours on Sunday. A fast moving line of showers and thunderstorms is expected to precede the front, giving us an 80 percent chance for rain locally.

Due to the inclement weather forecast, the YMCA of Florida’s First Coast is postponing its annual Health Kids Day® event, which was originally scheduled for Sunday, April 15 at the Jacksonville Beach Seawalk Pavilion. A make-up date has yet to be announced.

In an effort to keep families and children active through the inclement weather, the Y is welcoming families for free at all First Coast YMCAs through April 21.

With summer almost upon us, the First Coast YMCA is encouraging children to stay active, stay healthy and continue learning throughout the entire summer. Healthy Kids Day is a free community event filled with fun, family-friendly activities for all ages to help inspire kids to keep their minds and bodies active.

In 2018, YMCA of Florida’s First Coast is celebrating its 110th anniversary of serving the Northeast Florida community through youth development, healthy living and social responsibility. For 110 years, YMCA of Florida’s First Coast has been providing men, women and children of all ages, and from all walks of life, opportunities to build stronger bonds, live healthy and become more engaged with their communities.

