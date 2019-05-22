You will get drunker quicker this Memorial Day weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - This will be one of the hottest Memorial Day weekends we have seen in a long time.

Many people will be having fun in the sun, possibly with a drink in their hand.

But sun and alcohol don't mix. Those drinking alcohol this weekend will become drunker quicker.

If you're smart, that means you are saving money by having fewer cocktails. But you should always alternate when drinking alcohol. Beverage. Water. Beverage. Water.

Sun and alcohol is a dangerous cocktail.

Dehydration: Symptoms can include dizziness, headache, dry mouth, and nausea

Alcohol already dehydrates your body, so if you're in the sunshine, the best drink to have is water. Alcohol is a diuretic, and the sun causes you to sweat to stay cool. If you are drinking in the hot sun, you may be losing fluids twice as quickly, Live Well reports.

Alcohol combined with high temperatures means your body may not be able to regulate its temperature effectively, Unity Point reports.

Dehydration can lead to serious complications

So this weekend it is best to drink plenty of water and keep hydrating.

5 Risks of Drinking Alcohol in the Sun (List by LiveWell)

Heat Stroke Dehydration Boating Accidents Drowning Car Accidents

To read more, click here.

