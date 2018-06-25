You're right to think this is a hot June

Summer is in full effect meaning consecutive days of 90° heat will bake the afternoons until the end of August.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Let's put Jacksonville's June heat in perspective. It is hot but so far the city has not broken any records even though the scorcher sizzles like it could.

All but 7 days have been 90° or warmer this month, and with just one week is left in June, the forecast is calling for each day to climb over 90°.

The reality is we typically endure this kind of heat at the start of summer in north Florida.

So far, the month is running 1.9° above average putting June as the 15th hottest on record for Jacksonville.

This certainly won't take home any heat wave prize but is is much warmer than last year when comparing the first 25 days of June high temperatures.

Last June was the 6th wettest on record which held down average highs to 85.5 degrees. In contrast, this year our average is running 91.4° despite also seeing many days of rain.

Average highs typically dip below 90 by August 26 but some years 90s have extended into September with a record 90 as late as October at Jacksonville Intl.

