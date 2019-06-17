Contact WCWJ and YourJax.com

Feedback is the key to our serving you and to making this TV station and website better.
You may either call the WCWJ switchboard at 904-399-4000, mail the station, or submit an email to one of the addresses below. Due to the volume of email we receive, we are not able to personally reply to every comment.
Emails:
management@yourjax.com
programming@yourjax.com
The station's mailing address is:
WCWJ-Channel 17
4 Broadcast Place
Jacksonville, FL 32207
For broadcast signal and closed captioning concerns:
James Lowery, chief engineer
P: 904-399-4000
F: 904-393-9861
For programming and community concerns:
David Hall, local program and production manager - WCWJ
P: 904-399-4000
F: 904-393-9861
Graham Media Group 2019