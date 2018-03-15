Freshen Up Your Family's Diet

With Spring approaching, now is the time to get you and your family healthy and in shape for all the upcoming activities. Feeding an active family a nutritious menu is never easy, especially when time is short and picky eaters abound. Here with her tips and tricks to freshen up your family meals is Registered Dietitian Liz Weiss!

Liz Weiss, MS, RDN is an award-winning broadcast journalist, healthy food blogger, and spokesperson. She is the co-author of three cookbooks: The Smoothie Bowl Coloring Cookbook, No Whine with Dinner, and The Moms’ Guide to Meal Makeovers. Liz champions good nutrition on her podcast, Cooking with the Moms, and on her website, MealMakeoverMoms.com where she shares healthy “makeover” recipes and practical mealtime advice for families. For nearly two decades, Liz wrote and reported on nutrition and health for CNN, PBS, and ABC Boston. Currently, she hosts the “Meal Makeovers” cooking segment on CNN Accent Health, which runs in 30,000 doctor's office waiting rooms nationwide. She has written for numerous publications including Nick Jr. Family Magazine, Kiwi, and Relish magazine and has appeared as a guest on TODAY, CNN Headline News, the Food Network, FOX News, Good Morning America, and many more. Liz lives in Lexington, MA with her husband and two sons.

Among the topics Liz will discuss are: