Holiday Entertaining Made Simple with Chef Julie Hartigan

The holidays are here and that means your schedule is about to be packed with dinners, parties and hosting lots of guests in your home. With everything going on, are you finding yourself spending less time celebrating the holidays and more time stressing out in the kitchen?

Whether its turkey in November or fruit cake in December, hosting your holiday dinner party doesn’t have to cause stress! There are plenty of ways to cut time as well as costs without cutting class. Chef Julie Hartigan will share her simple tips for great holiday entertaining all season long.

Julie Hartigan is a recipe developer and on camera personality who creates no-sweat recipes for people who don’t want to spend hours slaving over the stove, but do want to enjoy fresh, beautiful, seasonal meals made at home. Her easy ideas and cooking hacks will help bring the fun back into hosting and make you feel like a rockstar in the kitchen! Julie’s recipes and tips have been featured by Bed Bath Beyond, Real Simple, Weight Watchers, and others.

Julie will also be discussing: