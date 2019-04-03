Opening Day & First Wednesday Art Walk going on this week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Every week I take a look at the fun and interesting events in the Jacksonville area. Here’s my list of my Top 5 things to do in Jacksonville this week:

5) Opening Day Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp

It’s time for the first home game for the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp. That means that Spring is here and baseball season is in full swing. There will be fireworks, giveaways and lots of fun. That’s on April 4 at the Baseball Grounds. Jacksonville Baseball Grounds | www.jaxshrimp.com

4) First Wednesday Art Walk

Another springtime favorite for me is the First Wednesday Art Walk. I love coming down to Hemming Park when the weather is nice and warm. The theme for April’s First Wednesday Art Walk is “Speak from the heART!" It’s also the kick-off event for the Jax Poetry Fest that takes place at the library. There’s an open-mic poetry session on the Main stage starting at 6:15 p.m. The First Wednesday Art walk takes place on Wednesday, April 3, 5 - 9 p.m. rain or shine.

Various venues downtown | www.jacksonvilleartwalk.com

3) Berry Good Farms Weekend Festival

Berry Good Farms provides job training and paid employment for young adults with intellectual and developmental differences. This three-day festival is a fundraiser for the school celebrating the spirit of community with the power of food. They will have dinners and other events during the weekend, check the website for the complete schedule and to get tickets. The Berry Good Farms Weekend Festival takes place April 5 - 7. NFSSE Campus | 904-724-8323 ext. 222 | www.berrygoodfarms.org

2) Turkish Food Fest

I went to this event last year, and I enjoyed it so much. It’s a really popular event, so the lines are long, but it’s really worth it. I got to taste a lot of -- to me -- new food. I had something called Gozleme, which was kind of a stuffed bread that was made right in front of me by some very hard-working women, and it was delicious. The Turkish Food Fest takes place at the Istanbul Cultural Center, 2032 Southside Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32216. That’s on April 6 from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. Istanbul Cultural Center | https://www.facebook.com/istanbulcenterjax/

1) Springing The Blues

This is a free festival featuring 23 of the hottest contemporary blues artists on two stages. This is one of my favorite music festivals and I try to go every year. Springing the Blues takes place at Sea Walk Pavilion in Jax Beach April 5 - 7. Check out their website for the complete schedule.

Sea Walk Pavilion, Jacksonville Beach | www.springingtheblues.com

Those are the events on my top list for the week April 1 -7. For more ideas about fun things to do and more events, check out the post Fun Things To Do in April on my website iknowjax.com.

