Summer Grilling Pit Stop

Summer sun, fast cars, BBQ… is there anything more fun or more American than that?? Grilling season is upon us and whether you are already a king (or queen) of the road when it comes to mastering the pit, there are some surefire tips to keep you on track.

NASCAR driver Aric Almirola and world champion Pitmaster Tuffy Stone want to help make you a winner for your next summer grilling get-together, LIVE from Stewart Haas Racing Headquarters!

Aric Almirola is a professional NASCAR driver. Stewart-Haas Racing signed Almirola to join its Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series lineup in 2018. The 33-year-old from Tampa, Florida, drives the team’s No. 10 Smithfield Ford Fusion. This is his seventh full season in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup series, after six seasons wheeling the iconic No. 43 Ford for Richard Petty Motorsports (RPM). In his time with RPM, Almirola scored the organization’s first victory since 1999 when he won the July 2014 race at Daytona International Speedway. He has also won a pole and earned 11 top-five and 31 top-10 finishes.

Tuffy Stone is a world record-breaking champion pitmaster, a former Marine and classically-trained chef. Dubbed the “Professor,” Tuffy’s legendary precision and obsession with the science of smoke make him one of the most influential people in barbecue. Stone has won hundreds of trophies and founded “Cool Smoke Barbecue” which is the only team in history to have won the prestigious Jack Daniel’s Barbecue World Championship back-to-back and the only team to have won it three times. Stone was selected to join Destination America’s show “BBQ Pitmasters” in 2012 and cooked for sold-out crowds at the James Beard House. Tuffy’s cookbook, COOL SMOKE: The Art of Great Barbecue, hits stands in May 2018.

Aric and Tuffy will share: