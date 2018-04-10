The Empowered Woman

Patricia Stark appears regularly as a guest TV Communication Expert and sought after keynote speaker. Patricia has also served as a contributor for the Huffington Post & the History Channel and works closely with networks, production companies, corporate media and individuals to prepare on-camera talent, TV guest experts & public speakers to trust their communication skills and instincts, and overcome obstacles of doubt and fear in any communication situation. Based in New York City, Patricia’s training company works with celebrities, CEOs, authors, news anchors, TV show hosts and other professionals whose careers rely on their ability to address an audience confidently.