The Horses Mouth with Tom McManus

The Horse’s Mouth with Tom McManus is a unique and cool talk show that has not been done before in Jacksonville. It’s titled, The Horse’s Mouth for Tom McManus and his guests that he will interview will be giving opinions and facts that come straight from the source. No gossip, no third party hear say, no BS filled agendas or having to toe the company line, just straight truth from the horse’s mouth.

The setting will be a bar, with Tom McManus, your host, as the bartender. This is significant for prior to being called to tryout for the Jacksonville Jaguars inaugural football team in 1995, Tom was tending bar at a place called Cais’ in Malden, Massachusetts. That was after Tom spent a year and a half out of the game he loved and the dream he had since he was a kid, behind the bars of The Fieldhouse and Shenanigan’s in downtown Chicago. One of Tom’s favorite things to do while serving his patrons drinks was to open a discussion with them. Tom always found that people who came in wanted to unwind and talk about everything from sports to business to life in general. The Horse’s Mouth sounds like it could be the name of a bar, so Tom will feel like he’s back to his old days of slinging drinks and talking shop. The audience will feel like they are right there with him and his guests.

His guests will include top of the line, high profile figures in sports, entertainment, news, business, and leaders in our community. He will tackle the hard subjects that are in society while having a bunch of laughs doing so. This will be a show that is laid back in setting but with straight from the source content that tells it like it is. The audience will learn more about what interests them and the people behind it than they’ve ever had before.

Check out The Horses Mouth on CW17, Saturdays at 11:30pm!