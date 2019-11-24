JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – There are many DIY shops you can visit in the Jacksonville area, but your JaxBest choice for the best local makery is the Paisley Grace Makery in Fernandina Beach.

A little background, according to its website, Heather Bennett, the owner and operator, was 8-and-a-half months pregnant when the company she’d been working for closed its doors. She went back to her roots of art and teaching, and the company was born out of her garage with the help of her husband.

After a year of mobile parties, Bennett took a leap of faith and opened a studio! The studio first opened its doors in March 2016, and Paisley Grace Makery says thousands of people have walked through its doors.

Head to its website to take a look at its project gallery and register for a workshop!