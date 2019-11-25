JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – John Cartel, a Jacksonville native and celebrity chef, is known for his signature seafood dishes, and to serve his widespread clientele, he got a food truck to cater to all his customers.

He must be doing something right because Cartels Kitchen Seafood and More is the JaxBest choice for best local food truck.

Cartels Kitchen Seafood and More is home of the famous “Crab Boil Wing," which its website claims is one of the most succulent fried wings.

The upscale seafood kitchen was founded in 2014, and Chef Cartel even offers private services! Check out the website for more information.

Not to mention, he’s approved by many of the Jaguars players, including Myles Jack: