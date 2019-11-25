Best local happy hour: Lemon Bar
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – If you live in the Jacksonville area, chances are you’ve heard of the Lemon Bar, and you know it’s a great spot to enjoy a cold one and soak up some sun.
It’s also the JaxBest choice for best local happy hour!
In addition to the drink specials, the Lemon Bar sits right along the shoreline in Neptune Beach. In addition to the picturesque view of the beach, you can enjoy live music seven days a week!
Head to its website for a closer look at the specials.
