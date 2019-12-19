Best local gym or place for Crossfit: BrandonFitness

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – If you need to get in shape or you’re ready to take your workout routine to the next level, BrandonFitness, the JaxBest choice for best local gym or place for Crossfit, is your ticket to getting motivated.

Brandon Warren, the founder of BrandonFitness, graduated from Bethune Cookman University with a degree in physical education recreation. He started his dream with a few clients that met in various parks and locations around Jacksonville.

Warren created a roster of over 100 clients in 2014, and it’s expanded in the years after. He now has a gym on the Southside, but if you can’t make it out, his website also offers virtual training and live video chat!

According to the website, Warren’s goal is “to motivate, provide and introduce new levels of health and fitness onto local area residents."

Ready to get to work? Head to Warren’s website to see how his clients have changed their lives, and take a look at the schedule to see what’s coming up!