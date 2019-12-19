Best local wine bar: Carrera Wine Cellar

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Whether you’re a wine aficionado or someone who enjoys the occasional glass, you’ll want to plan a visit at Carrera Wine Cellar in St. Augustine, the JaxBest choice for best local wine bar.

Many say Carrera is St. Augustine’s favorite place for wine! The staff members offer classes, teaching you how to pair wine with food and blend your own wine to suit your taste.

Before you commit to a bottle, Carrera has an Enomatic dispenser, which it says is America’s favorite wine sampling machine. It’s a cool way to try a variety of wines.

Stop by to enjoy a glass, take a wine class or pick up your favorite bottle! Head to Carrera’s website to see the upcoming events.