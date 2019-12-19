Best local yoga studio: Rebel Studio

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Taking top honors as the JaxBest choice for best local yoga studio is Rebel Studio in Fruit Cove.

The yoga studio strives to make everyone feel comfortable in their own skin, creating a space where people, regardless of skill level, can feel relaxed, inspired and empowered.

According to the website, Rebel Studio offers a variety of opportunities “to improve each individual’s sense of self and the way they view their world around them.​” In addition to yoga, there are also classes for barre and cycling.

Ready to schedule a class? Head to Rebel Studio’s website to pick a date, see what’s coming up and learn more about the instructors!