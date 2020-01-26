Best local bed & breakfast: Bayfront Marin House

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Looking for a relaxing getaway that’s right in your backyard? Look no further than the elegant, Bayfront Marin House Inn, the JaxBest choice for best local bed and breakfast.

It’s located just across from the Matanzas Bay in the heart of St. Augustine’s historic district. Guests are greeted with views of the Bridge of Lions and the St. Augustine Lighthouse in addition to the Intracoastal Waterway.

The Bayfront Marin House Inn is also an easy stroll to the city’s historic sites, museums, shops and restaurants! It’s just a few blocks from the historic fort -- the Castillo de San Marcos.

Head to its website for a closer look at specials and packages, and take a look at room availability to set your check-in time!