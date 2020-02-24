Jacksonville’s best group outing: Creative Grain Studio

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Have a special occasion coming up? Looking for a way to connect with some of your closest friends?

If so, you’ll want to book a trip to Creative Grain Studio in San Marco, the JaxBest choice for best group outing.

The do-it-yourself studio is a place where guests transform unfinished wood into personalized works of art. An instructor will guide you along the way, helping you a create a piece you will fall in love with.

Creative Grain writes on its website, “Our vision is for you to feel right at home in our studio – a casual craft night with your favorite people in which everyone can make something completely different! The best part about it? You don’t have to clean up! All you have to do is bring yourself and prepare to have fun!”

The studio is always adding to its list of projects. If you’re planning something for a special occasion, you can book a private workshop!

Head to it’s website to find out more.