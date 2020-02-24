Jacksonville’s best Irish pub: The Stout Snug

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Looking for the perfect spot to meet a friend for a pint? Head over to the Murray Hill neighborhood and head in to The Stout Snug, the JaxBest choice for best Irish pub.

In addition to its collection of beers on tap, you’ll want to show up hungry for one of the Snug’s Irish-infused meals, whether it be the corned beef hash, chicken and boxty or the cottage stout pie. Additionally, you’ll find some meals that are closer to home and a variety of burgers.

Fan of trivia? Head to The Stout Snug on Tuesdays for trivia night at 7 p.m. On the weekend, brunch is served every Saturday and Sunday starting at 10 a.m.

Happy Hour is every day from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.! In the mood for some live music? It starts every Friday at 7 p.m.

Head to The Stout Snug’s website to take a look at the menu.