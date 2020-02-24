Jacksonville’s best kid-friendly restaurant: Kim’s Korean BBQ

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Looking for a family-friendly and delicious restaurant to take the kids? You’ll want to head over to the Southside and make a stop at Kim’s Korean BBQ, the JaxBest choice for best kid-friendly restaurant.

Kim’s Korean BBQ is a casual spot serving hearty Korean barbecue in a laid-back venue. According to the website, “Papa Kim” -- one of the owners -- is a veteran of the United States and Korean military. He keeps the technical and operational aspects of the restaurant running smoothly.

The other owner, “Mama Kim," is the inspiration behind the flavors!

Head to the restaurant’s website to take a closer look at some of the delicious items on the menu!