Jacksonville’s best fishing tournament: Flounder Pounder

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Flounder Pounder -- the JaxBest choice for best fishing tournament -- is not only a boatload of fun; it does a lot for charity.

The tournament’s main goal is creating awareness about autism, and raising money for the Jacksonville School for Autism.

2019 was a record breaker for the Flounder Pounder. More than $145,000 was raised! In 2018, the tournament raised over $95,000.

Head over to its website to sign up for the tournament in October 2020!

