Jacksonville’s best doughnut: The Donut Shoppe

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Got a sweet tooth that needs to be filled? Maybe the whole office does? Do yourself a favor and and grab a box of doughnuts from The Donut Shoppe, the JaxBest choice for best doughnut.

The Donut Shoppe has been open since 1962 and serves 21 different varieties. They open up every day right at 5 a.m. -- bright and early.

With the nearly 900 perfect reviews on Google, there’s every reason to see why The Donut Shoppe is a staple of the Jacksonville community -- and the top pick for JaxBest.

Take a closer look at the goods on its Facebook page.