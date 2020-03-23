Jacksonville’s best gallery: Through the Lens of Lee Margaret Nature Photography Gallery

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Lee-Margaret Borland has traveled the world looking to capture perfect moments in a split-second. Artistic photography is her passion.

It should come as little surprise that Borland’s nature gallery is the JaxBest choice for best gallery.

Her works have not been retouched. Borland’s subjects are worldwide, including underwater vistas. According to her bio, she particularly likes the Solomon Islands and the islands and reefs of the Caribbean.

Borland’s works of art are on display in Europe, Canada and in more than 40 states in America!

Take a look at the nature gallery portfolio here, and visit it in person on Herschel Street!