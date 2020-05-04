Jacksonville’s best bike shop: Champion Cycling and Fitness
Champion Cycling and Fitness, voted Jacksonville’s best bike shop, has been around for decades.
Since 1979, its strived to be the city’s premier bike shop. You’ll find a hardworking staff that sells high quality products in three locations around Jacksonville.
In addition to selling mountain bikes, cruisers and road bikes, the staff will also service your bike -- or you can head there for some parts. You’ll also find accessories like cycling shoes and clothing, as well as protective gear.
Head to its website to find a location nearest you!
Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.