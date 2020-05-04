Jacksonville’s best biscuits: Maple Street Biscuit Company
If you’ve never visited Maple Street Biscuit Company, the choice spot for Jacksonville’s best biscuits, you’re missing out.
It’s comfort food with a modern twist, as the restaurant says. It was started by Scott Moore and Gus Evans in Jacksonville, and they first opened their doors in 2012.
The meals start with a biscuit, but it’s what’s inside and poured on top that really sets them apart.
Take a closer look at the menu on the restaurant’s website, and pay a visit to one of the locations all around the city!
Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.