Jacksonville’s best museum: The Cummer Museum of Art & Gardens

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Cummer Museum of Art & Gardens, the largest fine arts museum in Northeast Florida, is your choice for Jacksonville’s best museum.

According to the Cummer’s website, it’s been around since 1958 when Ninah Cummer -- an art collector, garden enthusiast and civic leader -- bequeathed her collection and riverfront home to create a museum.

The collection began with 60 pieces from Cummer’s estate. Now -- there are more than 5,000 works on display.

