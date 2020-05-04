Jacksonville’s best speakeasy: The Volstead

Sssh. Don’t tell, but The Volstead in downtown was chosen as Jacksonville’s best speakeasy. Keep it between us.

The city’s “best kept secret” has been serving amazing handcrafted cocktails in a cozy, speakeasy-style setting since New Years Eve 2013. Since then, it’s become one of Jacksonville’s most-loved bars, you know, for those who know about it.

It gets its name from The Volstead Act, which enacted Prohibition in the United States in 1919. As we all know, the act was repealed in 1933, but it’s forever left its mark on the history of the country.

Check out The Volstead’s website for a closer look at the drink menu!