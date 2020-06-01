Jacksonville’s best sports team: Icemen

Jacksonville loves ice hockey! And your choice for the city’s best sports team is the Jacksonville Icemen.

The minor league team has been around since the 2017-18 season and plays its home games downtown at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.

The team has had a few different names and a few different homes. The Icemen were formerly known as the Muskegon Fury from 1992 to 2008, the Muskegon Lumberjacks from 2008 to 2010, and the Evansville Icemen from 2010 to 2016.

In 2017, the franchise was sold and relocated to Jacksonville.

Unfortunately, the remaining 2019-2020 season was cancelled, but season tickets are on sale now for the upcoming season.