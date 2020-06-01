Jacksonville’s best surf shop: Aqua East Surf Shop

If you’re looking for the best surf shop in Jacksonville, you’ll want to head east to Aqua East in Atlantic Beach!

Known by many as “the leader in board riding,” Aqua East has been around for decades -- since 1973 to be exact.

If you’re thinking of the beach, quite frankly, Aqua East has you covered. In addition to being your first place to stop before catching some waves, they’re stocked up on beach apparel for both guys and gals.

Wetsuits, bathing suits, sandals, sunglasses -- it’s all there! Are you into skating? You’ll find a section for that too.

Head to Aqua East’s website for a closer look.