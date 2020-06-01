Jacksonville’s best waterfront dining: Palms Fish Camp Restaurant

It’s another returning JaxBest winner! For a THIRD time! Your choice for Jacksonville’s best waterfront dining is Palms Fish Camp Restaurant.

If you haven’t paid a visit to Palms Fish Camp yet, you’re really missing out. Not only does it have a great food, but the view is killer and if you have a boat -- they’ve got you covered!

The restaurant took top honors as Jacksonville’s best place to dock and dine, and Jacksonville’s best sunset view. It’s JaxBest’s first three-time award winner.