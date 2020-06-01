Jacksonville’s best wine list: Barrique Kitchen and Wine Bar

Calling all wine connoisseurs! Pinkies out. Your choice for Jacksonville’s best wine list is Barrique Kitchen and Wine Bar in Jacksonville’s Avondale neighborhood.

Barrique offers over 200 wines, with a strong slant on American wine. According to its website, you won’t find a wine over $100 and most are under $30. The entire wine list is available by the glass -- a two glass minimum is required.

Barrique also has rustic food, artisanal cheese, cured meats, thin crust pizza and pan pressed sandwiches to pair with your favorite wine.

Each staff member is happy to make a recommendation! They are all passionate about the culinary industry and have a food and wine background.

Head to its website to take a look at the specials!