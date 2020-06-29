Jacksonville’s best animal encounter: St. Augustine Wild Reserve

It’s a rare opportunity to get up close and personal with some wild animals: The St. Augustine Wild Reserve it’s your choice for Jacksonville’s best animal encounter.

The reserve was founded to provide a home for unwanted and abused exotic animals, and the facility does not breed big cats at the facility. The animals will remain at the sanctuary throughout their life.

The non-profit has been around since June 1995, and it was created as a rescue center. According to its bio, Deborah Warrick, the founder, has a unique skill that allows her to understand behavioral characteristics of animals. She has over 35 years of experience working with exotic animals.

The facility cares for about 90 animals including African lions, tigers, coyotes, leopards and jaguars, to name a handful. All of the big cats are fed along the tour.

Head to its website to learn more about taking a tour! They’re by appointment only. Interested in volunteering? You’ll find more information about that too.