Jacksonville’s best brewery: SJ Brewing Company

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Another back-to-back winner! For the second year in a row, SJ Brewing Company -- the first brewery in Yulee -- is your choice for Jacksonville’s best brewery.

When we first announced them as the winner in 2019, they were just getting started -- SJ Brewing wasn’t even a year old yet!

Shaun Stewart, the head brewer and co-owner, said the idea to open a brewery started simply with the fact that he and his wife, JoAnn, were looking for a change in their careers.

The head brewer made his first batch in 2011 when he got a home brewing kit for Christmas. It became an instant passion.

Years later, they noticed there weren’t many options for craft breweries in the Amelia Island area, and they did some research. Laws were in place in Nassau County that prohibited tap rooms not associated with restaurants. In 2017, they worked with the county to change the ordinances, and a vote was passed that November.

In 2018, they began construction, and in a very short time, they became your favorite spot for a pint!

Head to its website for more information!