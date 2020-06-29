Jacksonville’s best fishing charter: Team Buck Rogers

For the second year in a row -- your choice for Jacksonville’s best fishing charter is Team Buck Rogers!

Jacksonville’s leader in offshore fishing charters has been around since 2006. Capt. Chad has spent over 23 years in law enforcement and is a lieutenant at the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. He offers a first responder/military discount.

Team Buck Rogers, named after Capt. Chad’s late grandfather, Buck, and his father, Roger, welcomes anglers of all skill levels and children of all ages for a day on the water!