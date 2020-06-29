Jacksonville’s best golf course: Jacksonville Golf and Country Club

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A back-to-back JaxBest winner! For the second year in a row, Jacksonville Golf and Country Club is your choice for the best golf course.

It’s been around since 1989, and unarguably, the course is gorgeous. The fairways are pristine and the greens are immaculately maintained making it a perfect fit for golfers of all skill levels.

Adding to that, the course has seven sets of tee boxes, including two family tees for young and aspiring players. The expansive practice facility is also another reason both serious and casual players love the course.

If you’re new to the game and looking for lessons -- the course has you covered with three PGA professionals who are available year-round.

To find our more about memberships and the other amenities, head to the country club’s website.