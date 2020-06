JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A scenic spot in Hanna Park referred to as the Mayport Poles is your choice for Jacksonville’s best surf spot.

Part of the reason? Consistency.

According to surf-forecast.com, it’s an exposed beach/pier break that has a reliable surf at any time of the year and is usually best around low tide.

Also known as “the Poles” it’s a hotspot for mid-level to expert surfers. If you’re heading there on the weekend, expect a packed crowd!