Jacksonville’s best trail: Arboretum & Gardens

It’s already won a couple of JaxBest awards, and you can add this one to the list -- your choice for best trail is the Jacksonville Arboretum and Gardens.

For the second year, you chose it as the best local trail. Not to mention, it’s your favorite scenic trail, too.

Trails within the Arboretum are graded easiest, moderate, and more difficult based on terrain and length. Whether you’re in the mood for a stroll or a vigorous walk, there’s over three miles of trails for you to adventure.

Putting it plainly, it’s easy to get your steps in here and unwind at the same time. There are 120 acres for you to explore and enjoy!

Take a closer look at its website and head to its Facebook page to learn more!