Jacksonville’s best water sports rentals: Amelia Island Kayak Excursions

If you’re up for a day on the water -- you’ll want to grab a paddle and head to Nassau County for an outing with Amelia Island Kayak Excursions.

How did the business start? According to its website, it’s the result of years of outdoor adventures the owners have enjoyed as a family. Their main goal: For you to have a fun an memorable day on the water!

Amelia Island Kayak Excursions offers local guided boat tours that range from two, three and five hours. There’s even an option to do an overnight excursion. All tours receive a digital photo album.

Throughout the year, you’ll find a plethora of special events to mark the occasion, like the Valentine’s Sunset Kayak Tour on Feb. 14, Christmas Eve Family Kayaking and New Year’s Day Kayaking.

For the young ones, there are kids and teens camps as well!

For a closer look at the prices -- head to Amelia Island Kayak Excursions’ website to plan your trip.