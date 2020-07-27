Jacksonville’s best family-friendly park: Tillie K. Fowler Regional Park

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Your choice for Jacksonville’s best family-friendly park is named after a councilwoman, who later became a U.S. representative.

According to the City of Jacksonville, the land was first leased from the Navy in 1979, and a decade later, then-Councilwoman Tillie Fowler began pushing to develop the land.

In 1996, an observation towner, nature center and outdoor classroom were dedicated. About a decade after that, the park was named after Fowler, who the city says advocated on behalf of issues important to the city and the U.S. armed forces.

Most recently, the park has improved and expanded the hiking and off-road bike trails. It’s also added a dog park!

