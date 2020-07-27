Jacksonville’s best tacos: TacoLu

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Your choice for the best tacos in town in a spot near the beaches that’s been around since 2008.

Chances are if you’re a fan of tacos, that photo above from TacoLu got you really hungry. Some might recall when it first opened up, it was a small spot on Beach Boulevard.

The economy was in bad shape at the time, but the owners still gave it a shot. After awhile -- and an expanding list of Tequilas -- the community showed its full support for TacoLu.

Five years after it opened, the restaurant grew into the new spot at the site of the old Homestead Restaurant.

It quickly became a favorite of the Jacksonville community!

Head to TacoLu’s website for a closer look at the Tequila list! ... Oh, and the tacos, too!