Jacksonville’s best farmers’ market: Orange Park Farmers’ & Arts Market

If fresh produce is what you’re after, there’s no better place to shop than the farmers’ market.

The good news is that there’s no shortage of choices in the Jacksonville area. But, according to your votes, one stands apart from the rest: the Orange Park Farmers’ and Arts Market.

Established in September 2012, this farmers’ market is operated by the Town of Orange Park and regularly attended by dozens of vendors, each with their own homegrown products.

And while the 2019-2020 season just came to an end, the 2020-2021 picks back up on Sept. 6. So whether you’re in search of fruits, vegetables or locally harvested honey, you’re in luck.

This outdoor market is located at the intersection of U.S. 17 and Kingsley Avenue.

Want to learn more? Visit the Orange Park Farmers’ and Arts Market’s website.

Thanks for joining us at the market today! This was the last market of the 2019-2020 season! The new season starts on September 6th! Posted by Orange Park Farmer's & Arts Market on Sunday, August 16, 2020

Runners up:

2. Jacksonville Farmers’ Market

3. Riverside Arts Market