Jacksonville’s best kayak & paddle board launch site: Dutton Island Park & Preserve

Looking for the best spot to drop-in for a day of kayaking or paddle boarding?

You’ll want to head to Dutton Island Park and Preserve, your choice for the best launch site.

According to the City of Atlantic Beach, it’s the city’s largest park, located at the end of Dutton Island Drive and west of Mayport Road.

LINK: Map of Dutton Island Preserve Park | VIEW: 360 tour of Dutton Island Preserve Park

The park itself has 9,000 feet of nature trails and three miles of hiking trails. There’s also a fishing pier, picnic areas and camping spots.

Dogs are welcomed at the park so long as they are on a leash!