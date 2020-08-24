Jacksonville’s best vegan restaurant: TeaPosh Naturals Café

When you think of great places to find vegan food, Jacksonville might not be the first place that comes to mind.

But that’s where you’d be wrong because this city has an plenty of vegan-friendly options that can satisfy your appetite and don’t fill you with regret.

And, according to you, no one in town does it better than TeaPosh Naturals Café, Jacksonville’s best vegan restaurant in 2020.

Located near the corner of Davis and 8th streets just outside of Springfield, this cafe is known for serving up savory bites that will leave you surprised they don’t contain meat.

While TeaPosh’s mock chicken might fool you, there’s no mistaking how delicious the loaded fries are. Or, if you’re looking for lighter fare, it’s a great place to get a smoothie.

It’s worth mentioning that the setup is slightly different given the pandemic. So if you want to try it out, your order must be called in. It’ll be available for curbside, pick-up or delivery.

Don’t take our word for it, though. Check out the menu on TeaPosh’s website.

Runners up:

2. KraVegan

3. Murray Hillbilly