Jacksonville’s best haunted house: CUI Holler-ween Fest

Note: This event might not be held during the pandemic.

Your choice for the best haunted house takes JaxBest to Palm Coast for the CUI Holler-ween fest!

Guests are invited to carve out *spook*tacular memories during the pumpkin patch party. You can then head over to the “boo bash” for bounce houses, live entertainment, story time, games and more!

For thrill-seekers, you can “experience the unexplainable” as you make your way through the slaughterhouse and the forbidden forest trail ride.

There’s something for everyone!

Unfortunately, as of writing, there’s much uncertainty over haunted houses in 2020 due to the pandemic, and no plans appear to have been announced for Halloween this year.