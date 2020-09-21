Jacksonville’s best local boutique: Classic Maven

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Shop local? The choice for Jacksonville’s best boutique is the Classic Maven on 8th Street.

The founder of the boutique began with a goal of creating sophisticated plus-sized clothing for women. According to the store’s website, since its launch in 2015, women from all over the country have trusted Chastity, the CEO, and her vision of providing high-quality options through “style and empowerment.”

Through that vision, she’s instituted a series of messages to inspire and motivate others. Chastity frequently gives motivational talks locally and nationally about business, personal branding and women’s empowerment.

The store also likes to give back. Each month, Classic Maven Boutique chooses a charity or foundation and donates 10% of its sales for that month!

Head to its website to shop around!