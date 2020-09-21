Jacksonville’s best Oktoberfest: German Schnitzel Haus

Note: Due to the pandemic, this event might not be held in 2020.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Amid the era of social distancing, there’s much uncertainty when it comes to getting together in public for a celebration.

Typically, there are a handful of celebrations around the Jacksonville-area for Oktoberfest, which in Germany is the world’s largest annual beer festival. Due to the pandemic, it was cancelled in 2020.

While it remains unclear as of writing what Oktoberfest might look like this year in Jacksonville, your pick for the best Oktoberfest in the city is the German Schnitzel House!

Due to circumstances, it doesn’t appear the German Schnitzel House has plans for a celebration in 2020, but in years past, it’s been the spot to hang for Oktoberfest! The event features a live oom-pah band, German draft bier and great German food.

Speaking of which, the Schnitzel House is a prime spot for the best authentic German cuisine, including the obvious -- schnitzel!

There’s, of course, a full bar and outdoor dining in the biergarten. Need an event catered? They do that too.

Head to the website for a look at the menu.