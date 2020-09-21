Jacksonville’s best sweet shop: Southern Dessert Plate

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s a place that’s so sweet you made it a repeat. For the second year in a row, the choice for Jacksonville’s best sweet shop is Southern Dessert Plate!

Southern Dessert Plate bakes specialty treats with an emphasis on consideration, competency and courtesy to guests.

Need a cake? The sweet shop has a specialty cake for any occasion! They’re also baking up individual bite-sized desserts, as well as specialty cookies, tarts and pastries.

Head to Southern Dessert Plate’s website to take a closer look.