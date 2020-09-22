Jacksonville’s best history museum: Mandarin Museum & Historical Society

Note: This exhibit might not be open due to the pandemic.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – For the second year in a row, you’ve chosen the Mandarin Museum and Historical Society as Jacksonville’s best history museum.

As written by VisitJax, the museum offers a chance for you to explore the natural beauty of old Florida, capturing a time when citrus growers worked the land and steamboats plied through the waters.

The 10-acre riverfront site was once a homestead and includes a restored 1875 farmhouse and a barn from the same era. You’ll enjoy a picturesque scene of oak trees draped with Spanish moss.

The boardwalk provides a chance to watch wildlife and catch a glimpse of a sunset!

In the museum, learn about a Union steamboat that hit a Confederate mine and sank off Mandarin Point. There’s also a rotating gallery that exhibits modern and past artists that were inspired by the Mandarin community.

Learn more on the museum’s website.