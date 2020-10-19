Jacksonville’s best barbecue: Woodpeckers Backyard BBQ

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Leave your favorite shirt at home (or bring a bib) and prepare to clean your plate. Your pick for Jacksonville’s best barbecue is Woodpeckers Backyard BBQ!

Located on State Road 13, Woodpeckers is so good, you might want to call ahead to reserve a plate. It closes when the food is all gone!

And yes, Lisa Marston -- the owner -- is proud to say they run out every day!

Woodpeckers is serving up barbecue favorites like sausage, pork, brisket and ribs. But everyone knows the sides are important too, and the datil pepper-infused baked beans and corn have our mouths watering!

Head to its website to look at the menu!